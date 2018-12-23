Quiz night in Peterborough raises £4,200 for charity

Peterborough quizzers took up the challenge to raise funds for The British Heart Foundation to help fund lifesaving research, and to make sure more people in the city have the opportunity to learn a valuable lifesaving skill.

Teams made up of local businesses and supporters, answered questions on general knowledge, sport, wheel of fortune, dingbats and observation at Peterborough United’s Abax Stadium.

The winning team was made up of four ladies from the Cardiac Rehabilitation Unit at Peterborough City Hospital and they walked away with the first prize of a Christmas hamper donated by Tesco at Serpentine Green.

The evening was very well attended and went on to raise £2100, which will be generously match- funded by Barclays, making the total raised up to £4,200.

The event was sponsored by city insurance giant BGL, who also added to the competitive atmosphere on the night by entering two teams.

Team organiser Samantha Ronnay said: “We were delighted to support this event to help make a difference to the lives of people in our local area. The night was great fun, too. We love a good quiz.”

BHF is dedicated to equipping the public with the resources they need to reduce their own risk of heart and circulatory disease. There are over 30,000 out of hospital cardiac arrests in the UK each year, and shockingly only 1 in 10 survives.

Sarah Cunningham, who organised the event, said “We’re delighted to have raised an incredible £4,200 for our lifesaving research. My sincere thanks to BGL for sponsoring the event, and for Barclays for match-funding the £2,100 raised on the night. Supporting events like this will mean we will be able to ensure more people in Peterborough have the opportunity to learn CPR, a valuable lifesaving skill.”