Pupils at Willoughby School in Bourne can look forward to an activity break this summer thanks to the generosity of two Rotary Clubs.

Willoughby School is a special school for pupils with moderate, severe, profound and complex learning needs and, last year, the Rotary Club of the Deepings teamed up with the Rotary Club of Bourne to sponsor a trip for eight pupils from the school to go to Caythorpe PGL Activity Centre for three days.

The trip was so successful that the two Rotary clubs have agreed to sponsor another trip, providing £1,000 towards the cost.

Willoughby School headteacher James Husbands described the trip as a fantastic experience, adding: “Without that support the pupils would not have been able to experience the residential trip.”