Primary school is equipped with vital lifesaving device

Werrington Primary School’s head teacher Ben Wilding has issued his thanks to a Peterborough health company after being presented with a potentially lifesaving defibrillator.

Mr Wilding thanked Progress Health (Peterborough), the private finance company based at Peterborough City Hospital, for their support - alongside the school’s PTA - which is invaluable, with so many demands on school funds.

Mr Wilding said: “It is reassuring to know that we now have the technology available to enable us to care for a patient in the best possible way until the emergency services arrives, should the need ever arise.”

Progress Health is a PFI Company based at Peterborough City Hospital, operating as a subsidiary of the HCP Social Infrastructure.

The award winning organisation is committed to giving back to the local community through donations and outreach.