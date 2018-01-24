Possible road closures announced for Peterborough United FA Cup match against Leicester City

Have your say

Possible road closures have been announced for Peterborough United’s FA Cup match against Leicester City.

Posh take on the Premier League side in the fourth round of the competition at 12.30pm on Saturday (January 27).

The match is set to be a sell-out with more than 13,000 people attending, prompting Peterborough City Council to announce road closures to facilitate “crowd control” following a request from the police.

The closures are allowed to take place from 12.30pm to 4pm, but police said: “A closure will not be put in place. We have a Road Closure Order available to use should 14,000 people leaving Peterborough United this Saturday create a public safety issue with other road users.

“The matter will be reviewed on the day. If needed, a road closure will be performed immediately after the fixture to allow for the bulk of the fans to leave safely. A closure will not be in place for the advertised times.”

The closures are listed for:

. Bridge Street (between its junctions with Bourges Boulevard and Rivergate)

. London Road (between its junctions with Fletton Avenue/Glebe Road and Rivergate)

. Oundle Road (between its junctions with Cubitt Way and London Road)

. East Station Road

. Embankment Road

. Hawksbill Way.

Posh made it into the fourth round with a 3-1 win against Aston Villa.