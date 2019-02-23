Positive ‘cultural conversation’ in The Deepings

Almost 30 groups involved in the district’s culture have met in Market Deeping to talk about ways to build on the role that arts and heritage play.

The meeting, hosted by South Kesteven District Council, was the latest in a series of popular ‘conversations’ with stakeholders and partners in all four market towns.

Leader of the council, Councillor Matthew Lee, told the meeting: “Culture is a vital part of all our lives and provides our residents with a great quality of life. It can inspire people to new learning and development opportunities, and it makes us an attractive location for people to move to.

“We have bold ambitions for every aspect of South Kesteven, and I have always been clear that we will achieve those aspirations through collaboration with other partners. This cultural conversation invites all partners, right across the district, to play their part in shaping our future.”

People at the meeting described the Deepings having an “artisan spirit and resilience” – and applauded the residents’ strong sense of community.

The meetings have triggered a wider programme of consultation – online and face-to-face – during spring and early summer to encourage the ‘conversation’ to go further afield to ensure the broadest possible range of views.