Peterborugh pupils’ fast and furious approach to their learning

Pupils from all year groups at Werrington Primary School in Peterborough enjoyed a fast and furious learning experience as part of STEM Week.

Building on the initiative started last year with a space theme, a “Fast and Furious” theme was chosen to incorporate science, technology, engineering and maths across all of the age ranges.

Pupils from Werrington primary school with their STEM project work. EMN-190329-173251009

Each year group got to experience an “explosive” science show which really had the wow factor with explosions etc.

Year 5 and Year 6 got to make elastic racers, race them and then modify them. Year 5 also made cars which were balloon powered, while Year 6 had a focus on F1 and even had a visit from an engineer who works for the Mercedes F1 team.

Year 4 and 3 looked at rockets, creating their own and launching them on the school field. Year 2 looked at boats and made their own boats float, while Year 1 looked at paper planes and which design flew the best, and reception looked at ‘vehicles in space’.

“Overall it is always a fantastic, engaging week for all children. STEM is such an important area which hopefully will inspire the children,”said Year 6 teacher Ellie Chase.

The week ended with a STEM Fair where the children looked at the different year groups’ work.

What the pupils said about STEM week

It was really fun making our own designs and using our imaginations - Y6

I liked it how we had loads of fun but at the same time learnt about how air resistances and aerodynamics and how to make the cars go faster - Y6

It was fun because we found out how air resistance can slow you down by running across the field with a huge piece of cardboard! - Y6

I loved the science show when there were bangs and the fire came all the way to the roof! - Y1

It was amazing, I enjoyed making rockets and launching them - Y3

Making the elastic racers was fantastic, I loved seeing how far our car would go! - Y5

I thought it was a brilliant experience. - Y2