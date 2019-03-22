Peterborough youngsters to perform with BGT winners Collabro

Budding young performing arts students from Peterborough are set to dazzle audiences with a show stopping performance alongside the talented winners of Britain’s Got Talent, Collabro,this weekend.

Students from Stagecoach Performing Arts Peterborough have been rehearsing for weeks for what promises to be a spectacular evening of musical theatre on Saturday.

The 32 youngsters will sing alongside Collabro during two performances, including ‘Electricity’ from Billy Elliott, and ‘Faithfully’ by Journey, to open the second half of the show.

The Stagecoach Peterborough choir will be directed and conducted by their singing teacher, Gabriella Pineda Rodrigues. A talented opera singer, Gabriella was a chorister at Peterborough Cathedral, and has gone on to perform at the BBC Proms and at prestigious venues including The Royal Albert Hall and The Royal Festival Hall.

Evie Rood, the principal of Stagecoach Peterborough, said, “I’m exceptionally proud of each and every one of the students. They have exceeded all expectations and the rehearsals have been spine-tingling! This is set to be a thrilling event and I’m sure it will be an unforgettable experience for the students and their parents. Stagecoach would like to thank Collabro for the exciting opportunity they have given to the students.”