Peterborough youngsters take a trip to the dentist that was fun

Pre-school children from The Hampton Day Nursery in Peterborough learned about looking after their teeth by visiting the local dentist.

Children and staff were greeted by Dr Balsam Majid at The Pepper Clinic, who talked about the importance of oral hygiene, showed correct brushing techniques, and explained ways to reduce damage to teeth by choosing less sugary snacks and sticking to treats at meal times.

On return to the nursery, children put knowledge to good use by brushing their own teeth after lunch and tea.

“Younger children also enjoyed practicing removing ‘plaque’ from paper smiles using tooth brushes.

Julia Edwards, Nursery Manager, said: “Getting a good teeth-brushing routine with a small child can be tricky. Visiting a dentist’s practice, learning about the importance of brushing, and practising brushing together with their peers encourages children’s natural curiosity and strive for independence, making teeth-brushing more fun and enjoyable.”