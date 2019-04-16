Peterborough young STEM Adventurers use LEGO to plan life on the moon

Teams of 6-9 year olds came together for Peterborough’s FIRST LEGO League Jr expo to demonstrate ingenious solutions to problems we might face living on the moon.

Organised by Peterborough STEM Festival in partnership with the Institution of Engineering and Technology, and sponsored by BGL Group, this year’s theme was ‘Mission Moon’.

Peterborough's FIRST LEGO League Jr expo

Over several weeks youngsters worked on their projects, researching and documenting their processes before finally building and programming their LEGO models.

Held at the Allia Future Business Centre by the ABAX Stadium, teams were judged by a panel of local engineering and coding experts before being awarded certificates based around how they came up with their solutions, the difficulties they faced and what they learned throughout the process.

Peterborough STEM Festival co-organiser Jonathan Frascella said: “Yet again we were impressed by the teams and incredibly proud of their efforts. The challenge is a fun way for youngsters to explore the world of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths through the use of LEGO.

“We would encourage all schools and organisations working with children aged 6-9 to get involved and whilst the next season’s challenge has yet to be announced, you can register interest at www.peterboroughstemfestival.co.uk/lego”.

The FIRST LEGO League Jr Peterborough expo is the first of a handful of fringe events due to be held by the team from Peterborough STEM Festival in 2019, with the main festival dates currently being planned for October.