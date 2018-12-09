Peterborough woman’s winning photograph helps mental health charity

A Peterborough woman has won a nationwide competition to find the most inspiring moments that have been captured on camera in the UK, with her winning image set to appear in a calendar which is raising money for mental health charity Mind.

Louise Waldron was one of hundreds who entered the My Inspiring Moments competition launched by photobook and print specialist CEWE Photoworld in conjunction with mental health charity Mind.

The winning entry by Louise Waldron

The UK competition, which was part of the world’s largest photography competition - the CEWE Photo Award 2019 - aimed to bring the joy back into photography, asking entrants to share their most treasured memories and inspiring moments they had ever captured on camera.

Louise’s winning photograph of an Indian man in Kolkata market was selected as one of the final 12 images by judge photographer Julian Calverley.

Louise commented: “I was struck by the intense gaze of this man inside Kolkata’s hot, dark and bustling wholesale fruit and veg market just as he stood beneath a shaft of early morning sunlight. I wanted to capture an image of everyday working life in this wonderful, vibrant country.”

Louise, along with 11 other winners, will have their images compiled into a calendar which will be sold online at CEWE Photoworld, with £5 from the sale of each calendar going to Mind.

Clare Moreton, Digital Marketing Director at CEWE Photoworld, commented: “Our research found that while people are taking more photos than at any other time in history, the pressure to post our lives on social media has taken away the joy of photography for photography’s sake. The CEWE My Inspiring Moments competition aimed to bring the joy back into photography as an art form, asking people to share the photos that make them feel inspired and optimistic about the world we live in, and Louise’s photo was a perfect example of this.”