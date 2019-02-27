Peterborough village pub which closed suddenly to reopen

A village pub and restaurant which closed unexpextedly in January is to reopen this week.

The Pack Horse on Lincoln Road at Northborough will open its doors for the first time since January 29 this Friday (March 1).

The well-known food destination will have a new licensee, with former manager Liam Oliver returning.

A spokesperson at Star Pubs & Bars, which owns and leases the pub, said: “The Packhorse is reopening on Friday evening.

“The former manager, Mr Oliver, is taking on the pub. He is also being joined by the pub’s chef.

“We wish him well.”

It is good news for the village which has been without its local for more than a month after the previous licence holder announced its closure “due to unforseen circumstances” on social media on January 30.

At the time of the closure, a spokesperson for Star Pubs & Bars said: “The Pack Horse is leased to an independent operator to run as his own business. He has closed the pub with immediate effect and it will remain closed until further notice.

“We are trying to ascertain his future plans and once these are known will be able to give a clearer idea of the pub’s future.”

However, the spokesperson later added: “It is our intention to reopen the Pack Horse in Northborough later this month with a temporary licensee in place, once some planned compliance works have been completed.

“Long term we are looking to invest in this pub, which has just experienced its best Christmas ever, and we are seeking a permanent operator who can maximise its full potential as a popular community pub.”