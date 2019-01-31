Peterborough village pub closes unexpectedly

The future of the popular Pack Horse pub and restaurant at Northborough, near Peterborough, remained shrouded in mystery today after it closed unexpectedly.

The Lincoln Road hostelry, run by licence holder Jack Smee, placed a message on its facebook and twitter accounts yesterday morning saying: “Due to unforeseen circumstances we will not be opening today.

Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

However, the village pub, well known for its food offerings, remained closed today with no further social media messages and phone calls going unanswered.

The pub has been run by the Smee family since they took on the lease from Star Pubs and Bars in 2012, running an a la carte restaurant as well as weekly themed burger, pizza and pie nights.

A spokesperson for Star Pubs & Bars said: “The Pack Horse is leased to an independent operator to run as his own business. He has closed the pub with immediate effect and it will remain closed until further notice.

“We are trying to ascertain his future plans and once these are known will be able to give a clearer idea of the pub’s future.”