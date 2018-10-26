Peterborough theatre restaurant closes again

The Riverside restaurant at Peterborough’s Key Theatre has closed once more.

Theatregoers last night were greeted with a “closed until further notice” sign on the door at the venue which would normally have been open for pre-theatre meals.

The restaurant has a checkered past.

Cafe Clarkes took over from Riva in 2013, but ended its three-year tenure in January 2017.

It reopened briefly in the spring of that year as the Riverside, under the stewardship of the Peterborough Regional College Ventures body, then in October 2017 relaunched with experienced head chef Craig Lemmon in charge.

A spokesman for Vivacity, which runs the Key Theatre, said: “We are undertaking a review at this current time to confirm our future plans for the Riverside Restaurant.

“At this current time it is available as a conferencing space whilst we consider future options.”