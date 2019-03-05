Peterborough theatre lines up Madagascar The Musical, Avenue Q and The Mousetrap for new season

Peterborough theatregoers of all ages are in for a treat if the new season of big shows revealed by the new operators of the former Broadway theatre is anything to go by.

It is early days for Selladoor Worldwide (they actually take charge of the renamed Peterborough New Theatre in September) but their inaugural season already includes their smash hits Avenue Q and Madagascar The Musical, Adam Spiegel Productions’ The Mousetrap and Prime Pantomimes’ The Wizard of Oz.

The Mousetrap.

The company is one of the UK’s leading touring theatre producers and its back catalogue includes the likes of Big Fish The Musical, Fame The Musical, Flashdance The Musical, Footloose The Musical, Jersey Boys and The Producers.

Kicking the season off will be the wickedly funny Avenue Q (September 24-28), which has just gone down a storm in nearby Northampton.

It was ironically due to visit the city this month - before the collapse of the ill-fated Performance Art Ventures C.I.C at the theatre.

Following five years in the West End, sell-out runs worldwide and smash hit tours in 2014, 2015 and 2016 (packed with mischief, bad behaviour and political incorrectness!) the Tony Award-winning musical, created by Jeff Marx and Robert Lopez (co-creator of Book of Mormon and writer of the songs for Disney’s Frozen), is an irresistibly charming tale of the loveable characters on a downtown New York street trying to make sense of life’s burning issues.

Featuring hysterically funny songs including The Internet is for Porn and Everyone’s A Little Bit Racist, Avenue Q is a hilarious musical with a warm (and very fuzzy) heart.

Madagascar – The Musical (October 2-6) is based on the smash DreamWorks animated film, and follows all of your favourite friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

Join Alex the lion - king of the urban jungle - Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe, Gloria the hippo and, of course, those hilarious, plotting penguins.

The Mousetrap (November 4 to 9) is the legendary whodunnit from Queen of Crime, Dame Agatha Christie which played in Northampton last month starring Gwyneth Strong of Only Fools and Horses fame.

The scene is set when a group of people gathered in a country house cut off by the snow discover, to their horror, that there is a murderer in their midst. Who can it be? One by one, the suspicious characters expose their sordid pasts until at the last, nerve-shredding moment the identity and the motive are finally revealed.

This unstoppable West End hit has been delighting theatregoers for 67 years with its macabre murder mystery.

And panto will be back with The Wizard of Oz (December 14 to 31), produced by Prime Pantomimes - a dedicated pantomime production company founded by Selladoor Worldwide and Immersion Theatre Company.

For tickets contact the Peterborough New Theatre box office on 01733 852 992 or visit www.newtheatre-peterborough.

