Peterborough Telegraph columnist Chris Porsz holds charity evening

Chirs Porsz, a columnist for Peterborough Telegraph, will be showcasing his fascinating photographs of Peterborough and its citizens in this unique charity event.

Guests will have a chance to admire the photographer’s work and meet the Paramedic Paparazzo, himself. As well as discussing his work, Chris will also talk about the tragic story of his parents resistance and survival in war torn Poland and share stories from over 30 years as serving the city as a paramedic.

The stories behind his worldwide celebrated book ‘Reunions’ will also be shared, as Chris reveals how he painstakingly tracked down people who had appeared in his early work, picturing them again 30 years later - in the same Peterborough location.

Chris says: “I hope that those who come along will find it interesting and enjoy the stories behind the people who live in our historic city. It’s also a chance to help aid a fantastic cause.”

The Paramedic Paparazzo has been taking photos of the city and its occupants over the last 40 years and his photographic work has been featured in exhibitions at Peterborough Museum, Nene Park, Queensgate and London Luton Airport. Following his recent work, ‘Streets of Europe’, Chris is now busy on his latest project ‘Streets of Britain’ and will share some exclusive images at the event.

John Fox, the Mayor of Peterborough, says: “This is an evening not to missed. Anyone who has an interest in Peterborough and the people who live here will be absolutely fascinated by Chris’s work.”

The event is being held at Peterborough Town Hall on Tuesday, March 20 from 7.30pm and is in aid of the Mayor of Peterborough’s Charity Fund.

Doors open from 7pm, with guests asked to access the Town Hall from the rear entrance in St Peter’s Road.

Tickets cost £5 and can be booked in advance by calling 01733 452319 or you can pay on the door.