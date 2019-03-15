Peterborough students show their enterprise at trade fair

Students from schools from Peterborough and the surrounding area descended on Serpentine Green Shopping Centre, Hampton, to compete against one another in the Young Enterprise Peterborough Trade Fair.

Young Enterprise is a nationwide competition, involving over 17,000 students from more than 1,000 schools competing each year to be crowned Best Overall Company - something Dynasty from Ken Stimpson Community School in Werrington almost pulled off, finishing third in National Final.

The enterprise day

The students traded over the course of a busy Saturday, gaining valuable business experience of selling their products to the customers of Serpentine Green. While trading, the students were judged by two representatives from Vodafone (who donated the £75 first prize) and another from the shopping centre.

Winners on the day were the Novus team from Ken Stimpson Community School, who were selling an innovative ‘Monster Makeover’ kit helping children to turn waste plastic milk bottles into monster-themed gardening kits. Novus also took away the Best Trade Stand prize.

The £50 second prize went to Utilitin from Kimbolton School in Huntingdonshire, who were selling up-cycled steel cans and were also recognised in the Best Customer Service category.

The £25 third prize and Best Product Award went to Neat from Arthur Mellows Village College in Glinton for their recycled wooden signs.

Congratulating his team, Kevin Abbott, Novus’s Centre Lead, said: “They are passionate about saving the planet, and with their Monster Makeover kits, have come up with an excellent solution to help reduce plastic waste and educate young children about how they can do their bit to help the environment.”