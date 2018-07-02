Peterborough shoppers can win £90 as Westgate Arcade celebrates its 90th anniversary

Look high and look very low in Westgate Arcade this month and you could find a mini prize worth a large price.

As part of the Arcade’s 90th anniversary celebrations and Independent Retailer Month, shoppers are invited to step into Westgate and join a hunt for treasure worth £360!

Each week, a £90 prize will be hidden in the Arcade for shoppers find! Easy? Not so fast! Each piece of ‘treasure’ is smaller than your little finger nail! From a tiny hairdresser’s comb to a teensy bottle of nail polish, find one of the five treasures to bag the £90 gift card!

From today, Queensgate Shopping Centre will release clues of what to find and when on social media - then the hunt begins! Find the prize, post a picture using the hashtag #stepintoWestgate, and win!

“July is full of celebrations in Westgate Arcade and the hunt is a great part of our fun and games for shoppers to enjoy,” said Marketing Manager at Queensgate, Laura Chandler. “The Arcade is an important part of Queensgate and full of independent businesses waiting to be discovered, this July there’s no better time to do so.

Visit Westgate Arcade each Saturday in July to get your hands on freebies and gifts, plus exclusive offers and in-store events throughout the month.

For full details of what’s on in centre, visit www.queensgate-shopping.co.uk/whats-on.