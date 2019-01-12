Peterborough school rises to the bike and scooter challenge

Middleton Primary School is celebrating after coming out on top of a bike and scooter challenge held in Peterborugh.

The school beat four others who also took part in the competition organised by Sustrans, the charity that’s making it easier for people to walk and cycle.

During the competition Sustrans Bike It+ crew and School Champions were encouraged to log their bike and scooter counts as regularly as possible.

The school logged a total of 364 bikes and 583 scooters over the autumnal period – October to December – and their reward was a picnic hamper full of goodies for the staffroom.

The Bike It crew also received mini bicycle pumps and reflective wrist or ankle bands for coming in top place.

Just five schools across the city took part in the challenge this time around. However, the early indications are that it’ll be even bigger in 2019 with other schools in Peterborough expressing an interest in taking part.

Commenting on the project Sustrans Bike It+ officer Gemma Hughes said; “Staff and Bike It crew at Middleton Primary School have worked very hard over the last couple of months to regularly input their school’s bike and scooter counts. This information allows the school and Bike It+ officers to monitor how many children are regularly travelling into school on their bikes and scooters. It also allows us to promote other exciting teaching opportunities and competitions which will further increase active travel and to help ease congestion during the school run.”

Sustrans Bike It+ teams are working with a number of schools in Peterborough and across the country to transform the school run.

They’re helping and encouraging more parents, teachers and pupils to travel sustainably.