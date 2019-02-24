Peterborough school dedicates its shop and bank to former headteacher

Schoolchildren in Castor have entered the world of business and commerce by opening their own bank and shop.

Representative from the various organisations (Friends of Castor School, CASPRA, Castor and Ailsworth Parish Councils) that have supported the project were invited to join the school to celebrate the opening, hear a little about the progress made so far, and also to have the opportunity to see it in action.

With the support and agreement of his family, the bank and shop has been named in memory of the late George Stevenson, a popular and well-respected former headteacher of the school.

George’s wife, Christine Stevenson, and her son, Michael, ‘cut the ribbon’ at the opening.

In a school assembly, information and photographs of George were shared with the children. They asked many thoughtful questions about him and were fortunate in that the school still retains members of staff who worked with George.

Mrs Stevenson spoke very fondly of George and his association with the school and the community, and the nods of approval that came from around the room demonstrated that the relationship and respect was mutual.

She said: “It was a pleasure to be in Castor School and to meet those that have supported the project, to view the impressive and sensitive changes to the building, and of course, to cut the ribbon.

“It was an emotional moment to see George’s name on the wall in the bank and shop, neatly slotted into the environment where he worked and which he loved.

“The delighted faces of the children more than made up for any sadness I might have felt.

“It was a pleasure to share this event with such a thriving, happy, ordered community, so ably managed by the headteacher and staff.

“The family are very proud that he has been honoured in this way. Thank you Castor School.”