Peterborough’s Oneill’s celebrity invite for St Patrick’s Day

The landlord at O’Neill’s Peterborough, James Goldsworthy, has issued an open invitation to the four Irish celebrities that he would like to share the craic with in his pub on St Patrick’s Day.

James had the big idea while planning for this year’s celebrations at the pub. With events taking place at O’Neill’s Peterborough across the whole week it got him and the team thinking about who would be invited to their ultimate Irish themed party.

Who would you invite round for St Patrick's Day?

“Peterborough always turns green for St Patrick’s Day, and we thought that Laura Whitmore, Niall Horan, Louis Walsh and Brian O’Driscoll would love to be a part of that,” he explained.

“It was tough whittling down the celebrities that we’d really like to come along, but Laura Whitmore is the queen of Irish cool – she’d bring a chilled vibe to the evening which the people of Peterborough would love! Niall’s one of the biggest names in music, who wouldn’t want him belting out a song during their St Patrick’s Day celebrations and we’ll need somebody to judge the singing talents of our guests after a few pints of Guinness. Who better for that job than Louis Walsh! And it wouldn’t be St Patrick’s Day without a rugby legend – after all they do hold the Six Nations. On that score Brian O’Driscoll has to make the list!

“We know that Dublin may be calling at this time of year, but if they can’t get back then they’re more than welcome to join us for a craic-ing time at O’Neill’s Peterborough.”