Peterborough’s new vegan restaurant could prove too good to Resist!

Peterborough’s original plant based eatery Resist! Vegan Kitchen has a new home in the city.

A near-sell-out opening tomorrow (Friday) will see Gareth Ellison and Lyn Jobson, who made their name as a pop-up offering at the Ostrich pub in 2017, take up residence at the Key Theatre’s Riverside restaurant. From Thursday to Sunday they will be cooking up their take on street food plus an extended menu, pre-theatre set menus, fine dining events, bar, coffee, desserts, smoothies and live performance​s, all at an affordable cruelty-free price within the stunning setting overlooking the River Nene on The Embankment. Serving as a pop-up and feeding the masses at The Ostrich Inn on North Street, Resist! have successfully taken their foods across the UK scene, as well as proving a big hit with locals and foodies alike. A pop-up at the Riverside went well in November, and was the catalyst to the new venture - which had a very busy “soft launch” on Sunday. Resist! started when Gareth’s solution to feeding hungry gig-goers went down so well that he became inspired to take the idea to the next level. Since then Resist! has gone from strength to strength, wowing food lovers across the UK. Despite having a purely plant based menu, Gareth is at pains to point out that they aren’t trying to create an environment that only vegans are welcome in, their food has been enjoyed by people with a varied range of diets and tastes. Their street food in particular has proved to be a massive success across the board, with menu items like their legendary Resist! Doner Kebab, slow cooked sticky BBQ ribs (with sugar cane bone), Fried Chickun varieties and their menu of loaded fries. All the food is made from scratch, in house by the team. Resist! pride themselves not only on providing groundbreaking incredible plant based food, but also solid ethics, holding ethics and sustainability high above all else. They are cruelty-free, pro-feminist, LGBTQIA+ friendly and community focused. They offer cruelty-free food, zero waste, carbon free certified dining, sweat shop free merchandise, safe spaces and grassroots arts. All within a welcoming to all, relaxed and fun environment. Gareth is a known name in the UK music scene, working with local and international musicians, and supports many charities including skateboarding charity Skate-Aid and created the fundraiser The Great Euro Skate, which was a record breaking 500 mile journey from London to Munster in Germany.

1. A first look inside the new Resist! Vegan Kitchen restaurant at Peterborough Embankment. The food offering at Resist! Vegan Kitchen Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. A first look inside the new Resist! Vegan Kitchen restaurant at Peterborough Embankment. The food offering at Resist! Vegan Kitchen Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. A first look inside the new Resist! Vegan Kitchen restaurant at Peterborough Embankment. The food offering at Resist! Vegan Kitchen Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. A first look inside the new Resist! Vegan Kitchen restaurant at Peterborough Embankment. The food offering at Resist! Vegan Kitchen Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more