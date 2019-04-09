Peterborough’s Five Guys restaurant opening date revealed

The opening date for a new Five Guys restaurant - the recently announced addition to the Peterborough city centre eating out scene - can be revealed today.

The fast-growing burger and fries franchise is currently taking shape, hidden from view, in the former Chimichanga Tex-Mex restaurant premises in Church Street, overlooking St John’s Square, where doors and windows are blocked out by promotional material.

Creating 25 jobs, recruitment is already underway for the 70-seat restaurant which will open on June 3 - the latest for the brand which only launched in the UK in 2013.

Five Guys prides itself on using the freshest ingredients, and customers can find out which local farm the beef and potatoes have come from by checking out the restaurant’s notice board.There are 250,000 possible combinations to order your burger at Five Guys as well as over 1,000 possible ways to customise your milkshake.

News of the opening follows a number of recent developments - an as-yet unnamed franchise grill restaurant is planned for the the other side of St John’s Square on Exchange Street, Italian restaurant Flame will open this month on Broadway, replacing Samba Brazil, and this week it was revealed a lavish tapas, cocktails and shisha bar - called Forty Two - will open in May, also in Broadway.