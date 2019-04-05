Peterborough’s Cathedral Square in bloom - in the 1980s

The multi-million pound redevelopment of Cathedral Square has played a key role in the rejuvenation of that part of Peterborough city centre, writes Chris Porsz, the Paramedic Paparazzo.

The smart paving, street furniture and not forgetting the fountains have made it quite an attraction, and a great focal point on the approach to our cathedral.

Springtime in Cathedral Square in the 1980s, from Chris Porsz.

But, if you go back to the 1980s things were quite different.

In the main image, check out the gentleman resting on the benches under The Guildhall. It looks like springtime judging by the flower beds in both photos, which are long gone.

I do like the changes but I think I preferred the flower beds.