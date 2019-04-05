Peterborough restaurateur’s Mayfair opening

A leading Peterborough chef has added to his impressive credentials with the opening of a restaurant in London’s Mayfair.

Adebola Adeshina only launched his Chubby Castor “civilised dining” restaurant in the village of Castor a little over a year ago.

The Chubby Castor restaurant, at Castor.

But for much of the time he has been establishing that venue - with a listing in the Michelin Guide already achieved - he has been working behind the scenes on the London venture.

And last week, Stork opened to diners in trendy Cork Street, bringing modern British cuisine with a hint of West Africa and a twist of Eastern Europe to the capital.

Elegantly infusing West African and eastern European inspired cuisines to present something uniquely British, unprecedented in London, it has been ambitiously pioneered by dynamic young couple, Michael Adjovi Kalu and Nadina Grigoras and consulted by virtuoso chef Ade.

“The unique combination of the cuisines is the reason I said yes to the project and I have been heavily involved from the original concept through to the opening last week,” said Ade, whose CV comprises of six years with Gordon Ramsay at Aubergine and Royal Hospital Road as well as time at Petrus under Marcus Wareing.

Adebola Adeshina's new venture Stork in Mayfair.

“It has taken eight months and those last eight months have been very challenging but exciting at the same time, working on everything to get the London restaurant open - recruitment and menu development - while still getting Chubby Castor established.

“But it has definitely been worth it and for the next six months I will still be in London while everything settles down. And at the same time I also want to get our terrace at Chubby Castor given a makeover ready for the summer.”

Stork restaurant has 60 covers on its ground floor and 60 in the basement where an exposed kitchen will be a intriguing focal point. The interior has been designed to an exceptional quality by well renowned Romanian designer and architect Victor Grosu.

Diners can discover what’s in store by visiting www.storkrestaurant.com