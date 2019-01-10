Peterborough restaurant’s charity event raises £1000

A Peterborough restaurant and its generous customers have served up a city charity a much-needed £1,000 winter boost.

The family run restaurant, Love N Steak at The Triangle on Lincoln Road, held a fundraising evening where all profits were donated to the Children of Adam charity.

And the event was such a success, it could be repeated in the summer.

Shahida Hussain, whose brother Hamza runs the business, said: “The charity has received the donation and asked what it should do with it.

“Hamza insisted they use it where they feel it is needed most.

“They do a lot of work with homeless in Peterborough, providing them with food, as well as work overseas and we just wanted them to spend the money where it will make a difference.”