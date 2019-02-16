Peterborough pupils given behind scenes tour of city’s Amazon centre

More than 70 pupils from schools across Peterborough were the first guests to experience the new behind-the-scenes tour at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Fletton - to see what happens when you click “buy.”

Pupils from three local schools, including St Michael’s Church School, took part in what was the first ever public tour of Amazon in Peterborough. The Amazon fulfilment centre will now open its doors for free public tours for anyone over the age of six.

On the tour, pupils saw how Amazon stores, picks and packs products that are shipped from Peterborough to customers around the world.

The pupils were welcomed to the building by the site’s new tour guide, Sam Dixon.

Ten-year-old Bethany from St Michael’s Church School said: “It was so cool to go to Amazon! I loved seeing all the different things on the shelves, boxes, and miles of conveyor belts and it was brilliant to go with my class for the special tour.”

Site leader Martin Cox said: “We’re really proud of our team here at Amazon in Peterborough, and it’s a pleasure to welcome pupils and teachers into our building so they can see what happens every day when you click ‘buy’.”

Anyone interested in a tour should go to www.uk.amazonfctours.com/.