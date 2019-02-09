Peterborough pubs launch own 18-day gin festival

Gin lovers will be able to enjoy a superb selection of gins from across Britain during an 18-day festival at four pubs in and around Peterborough.

The College Arms in Broadway and The Draper’s Arms in Cowgate, both in the city centre, as well as The George Hotel in Market Place, Whittlesey, and the Ivy Wall in New Road, Spalding, will each

be serving 15 gins not previously available in the pubs.

The gin festival will run from February 14 to March 3 inclusive.

There will be a number of flavoured gins among the selection which includes Aber Falls Orange Marmalade Gin, Adnams Copper House Pink Gin, Didsbury Gin Raspberry & Elderflower, Eden Mill Love Gin Liqueur, Greenall’s Wild Berry Gin and The Lakes Damson Gin Liqueur.

All of the gins will be served in a Copa de Balon glass, which is bulbous in shape, like a balloon, and is perfect for drinking gin and tonic.

The Draper’s Arms manager, Christopher Parkes, said:”The festival will showcase some wonderful gins from across Britain.

“They have not previously been available in the pub and I am sure that our customers will enjoy

drinking them.”

The gins will range in price from £2.80 to £3.85 (single measure) and include a free mixer. Tasting notes on all of the gins plus guidance on the best mixers for each gin will be available in the

pubs.

During the festival, the pubs will continue to serve their regular range of up to 12 gins.