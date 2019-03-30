Peterborough primary school’s shoe collection for UNICEF is a big success

Pupils at Peterborough’s Castor CE Primary School spelled out their commitment to UNICEF after collecting shoes for the charity.

The school is working towards the UNICEF Silver Right Respected Schools Award.

Everyone in school has been helping towards this, ensuring that the rights of a child, which are outlined in the UN Convention of the Rights of a Child are known and have a prominence in the school.

For instance, every classroom now has a UNICEF display, which each child has signed, agreeing and understanding their rights.

The Castor Ambassadors, made up of children from Years 1 to 6, have been busy with different projects to help towards gaining the silver award.

They organised a successful cake sale “Bake for Syria”, where they raised £113.37 which has been sent to UNICEF.

And recently the school has taken part in Shoe Share, where pairs of old shoes are collected and donated to a local Clarks shop. The store then sends a donation on behalf of the school to the charity.

The children had a vision of a couple of boxes, but everyone was blown away by the support – not only within the school, but the church and the wider community.

A school spokesperson said: “We have been inundated with pairs of shoes and have been able to create an aerial photo spelling out the word Castor, displaying how many pairs of shoes we have been given.

“On behalf of the Castor Ambassadors and Castor Church of England Primary School, we would like to thank you (the community) for the support you have given this project. It has been lovely to see how everyone has got behind the fundraising that has been organised by the children.”