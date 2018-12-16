Peterborough primary school’s lunch for 240 grandparents

An incredible 240 guests joined pupils at Orton Wistow Primary School’s annual Grandparents’ Lunch.

The extremely popular event, now in its eleventh year, took place over two weeks to accommodate as many pupils’ grandparents as possible.

Grandparents Lunch Week at Orton Wistow Primary School, Peterborough

The visitors all enjoyed a two-course meal, with choices ranging from a roast dinner to Spanish meatballs in tomato and basil sauce, and the school’s own ‘Wistow Sausage Roll’.

Desserts included all the old school favourites such as fudge tart and chocolate sauce, fruit crumble and cornflake tart and custard.

Mr Simon Eardley, the headteacher, said: “We always look forward to grandparents joining us for lunch, and it is lovely to see how much the children enjoy having lunch with their special guests.”

