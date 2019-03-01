Peterborough primary school’s £1,000 donation from former pupil

Councillor Shaz Nawaz recently visited his former primary school, The Beeches, along with former Councillor John Shearman who was a headmaster there. They discussed the school’s legacy of fostering young talent and ambition with its headmaster, Tim Smith.

While there, Councillor Nawaz donated £1,000 so that the school can replenish its library.

Councillor Nawaz, Labour group leader on the city council, said: “It’s a joy to return to my old school. This is where my dreams began, and I received the education which enabled me to achieve my aspirations.

“I’m very concerned, however, that our schools and their talented teachers simply aren’t receiving the resources they require in order to ensure the next generation of students can do as well as previous ones.

“We need a Labour government at both a local and national level. Until then, I hope my small donation will go a little way to help this beloved institution continue its excellent work. The Beeches is a testament to the idea that excellence in education is of utmost importance.”