Peterborough primary School pupils’ stories come to life in new book

Lime Academy Abbotsmede pupils Vedant Bishwokarma, Sameer Akbari, Vatneesan Jeyanthiran, Mahsa Alizadeh and Inaayah Ali who have has their stories published in a Young Writers short story book. EMN-190202-222821009
Imaginative youngsters at Lime Academy Abbotsmede in Kingsley Road, Eastfield, Peterborough, have seen their work transferred to the pages of a new book.

Last year’s Year 3 pupils entered a competition to write a short adventure story about a toy that comes to life, in no more than 100 words, run by Young Writers.

Year 3 teacher Andrea Bradley said: “The children all thoroughly enjoyed the experience, and it raised aspirations across school.

“We are raising reading standards, therefore this has contributed immensely to a whole school approach to reading and writing.”

Headteacher Rachael Holland added: “We are very proud of all the children who worked hard to produce a story of 100 words, and will be displaying our copy of the book in our library for everyone to read and enjoy.”