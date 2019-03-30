Peterborough primary school pupils enjoy Camp Amazon

A campaign led by the British Science Association (BSA) to inspire pupils to embrace science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) subjects in the classroom was given a major boost by Amazon during British Science Week, when three schools took part in the latest Camp Amazon STEM workshops at Amazon in Peterborough.

Camp Amazon, which launched in 2018 in the UK, has been accredited by the British Science Association for its contribution to the learning of young minds in STEM subjects as part of the CREST Awards programme. The workshop counts as two of eight SuperStar challenges that children can earn to achieve a CREST SuperStar Award.

Oliver (8), Sam Dixon and Layla (9) at Camp Amazon

CREST is a scheme that inspires young people to think and behave like scientists and engineers, while taking part in challenging and thought-provoking real-world STEM projects.

Three schools including Lime Academy Watergall took part in a week-long series of events at the Fletton site. Pupils enjoyed a morning of BSA-approved activities which included a behind-the-scenes tour of the fulfilment centre and a STEM-based workshop that simulated a day in the life of an Amazon fulfilment centre.

The Camp Amazon events also saw the schools receive a donation of Wonder Workshop Dash Robots and Kindle Devices.

Amazon’s Peterborough site leader Victor Pulido said: “Hosting these bright young minds in our building is one of a number of ways that we’re helping to unearth and inspire the next generation of STEM SuperStars. Ben Newstead, deputy head from Lime Academy Watergall added: “Camp Amazon has been a brilliant experience for our pupils. The opportunity for our pupils to see first-hand how STEM works in the real world was unmissable and start their journey to achieve a CREST SuperStar Award.”