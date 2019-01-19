Peterborough primary school is World Class - it’s official!

Fulbridge Academy in New England, peterborough, can officially lay claim to being World Class.

The Academy, part of Four Cs MAT, achieved The World Class Schools Quality Mark (WCSQM) and has been named in the latest group of schools to have successfully completed the accreditation process.

Now in its fifth year of accreditation, WCSQM has awarded the mark to a further 16 non- selective state secondary schools from around the country. For the first time, 2018 has seen the accreditation of seven primary schools. All of the new schools have demonstrated that their students are truly World Class through their successful participation in the rigorous assessment process.

WCSQM assessment requires schools to demonstrate that their students are capable of compiling comprehensive evidence in support of their application. All applicant schools must exceed a challenging threshold in their Key Stage 2 or 4 performance before being invited to apply. Their students must then develop a compelling case for accreditation through detailed auditing of their school’s capabilities, video submissions in support of their application, and participating in an assessment centre event, at which their performances are measured against a challenging framework.

“We are very pleased with the award,” said Ben Erskine, Principal at Fulbridge Academy.

“The children who created the evidence worked incredibly hard to show what a wonderful school we have at Fulbridge.

“It was tremendous to see how positively students from Year 5 right through to Year 13 worked together to achieve their goal.”

“We were incredibly impressed with the high standard of work produced by the students,” added Miranda Perry, Director of WCSQM.