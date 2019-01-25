Peterborough Potter fans will go potty for wizard convention

A celebration of all things magical is coming to Peterborough’s The Cresset in March.

Wizcon, an unofficial Harry Potter convention, will take over the venue on March 24 with a day of activities, fun and guest appearances.

Josh Herdman

There will be a chance to meet and greet some of the actors from the Harry Potter films - including Josh Herdman, who played Gregory Goyle, and Chris Rankin, who played Percy Weasley, and others who worked behind the scenes.

Main stage activities between 12pm and 7pm include Q&A panels with some of the special guests and Professor Phear’s wand demonstrations – a step by step guide on how to stay safe in the magical world including a wand fighting masterclass! Take a wand along (there will be a limited amount available) and learn how to swish and flick.

There will also be free classes throughout the day.

Peterborough’s Hour Escape Rooms will be setting up a bespoke escape room and there will a swap shop for Funko Pop collectors.

And no convention would be complete without a Cosplay Contest. Get dressed up as your favourite character and be in with a chance of winning a £300 Harry Potter themed studio photography experience.

Wicon organisers have also partnered with Little People UK, Warwick Davis’s charity, to help raise funds on the day for them too.