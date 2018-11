A pizza restaurant in Peterborough city centre has closed after just eight months.

Mania Pizza opened in Cowgate in March, filling the void left by Topo Gigio, which had closed at the turn of the year.

The couple behind the venture- Zuzanna Mania and partner Artur Kubiak - gave the restaurant a fresh new look and a menu featuring pizza, some with a Polish twist.

However, the restaurant has remained shut this week with a message on its facebook page saying it is “permanently closed”