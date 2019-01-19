Peterborough nursery children enjoy stories with a boogie

Children from The Hampton Day Nursery in Hampton Hargate, Peterborough, joined in with the story telling in an interactive Boogie Beat Music and Movement class.

Starting with a light warm up, the session took pre-schoolers through the tale of The Gingerbread Man in an easy to follow manner, with lots of music and actions to support the story.

The well known story was delivered in an easy to understand format. The children really enjoyed being involved and able to narrate the familiar content, while the active and relatively fast pace of the class ensured that even those with shorter attention span remained focused throughout.

Julia Edwards, Nursery Manager, said: “We are very pleased to be able to offer our children opportunities like this as well as supporting the local businesses. Our Enrolment Week is taking place 21st – 25th January and we invite all parents looking for childcare to join us for some free play time to learn more about the nursery life.”

Debbie, from Boogie Beat Music and Movement, said: “Children learn and develop so much through imaginative play, rhymes, music and movement, and Boogie Beat brings all these elements together in every active, fun and lively workshop. We bring to life educational themes and traditional stories, such as The Gingerbread Man, Red Riding Hood and The Three Little Pigs, and it is a wonderful to see all the children’s happy and excited faces at every pre-school and nursery workshop.”