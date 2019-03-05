Peterborough micropub’s pop-up Indian kitchen... with a beery twist

Two independent Peterborough businesses are getting together for a beer and food evening on Thursday with a spicy twist.

The Bumble Inn on Westgate is well known for introducing pop-up food nights idea to Peterborough, and continues to innovate - this time with a Indian inspired beer brewed specially for the occasion.

Tom Beran, the landlord of the Bumble Inn has been brewing his own beers under the brand of “Bumbling Brewery” to great acclaim since August 2018 and approached Ajay Sabharwal, of Banjaraa, with a tasty idea.

Ajay, who recently opened his Indian inspired street food business from a bright orange modified horsebox, can be found selling his “twisted wraps” on the Botolph Bridge Trading estate on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday each week.

“We wanted to do something different from a normal food and beer pairing night,” said Tom. “Being able to brew our own collaboration beer was a great way of bringing together our love of food and beer.”

Together they collaborated on a special Indian Spiced Milk Stout which launches at the pub on Thursday (March 7), with Ajay feeding the crowds with his signature twisted wraps.

‘Chai’ is Indian for tea, and each family will have their own special combination of spices to make their particular blend. This special beer has been brewed with vanilla, cardamoms and ginger added to a velvety smooth milk stout.

“Tom knows his beer, and I know my spices, so hopefully the beer will taste pretty special,” said Ajay.

The Chai Milk Stout will be launched in the afternoon, and the food will be served from 6pm.