Peterborough is about to get very cheesey

CheeseFestUK comes to Peterborough this month for a weekend of the most incredible melted cheese delights and delicious cheese-based cuisine!

Experience some of the cheesiest cheeses in the world with melted raclette, cheese wheels, gooey mozzarella sticks and a whole host of cheese-tastic tastes from the UK’s best cheese traders!

The East of England Arena will be transformed for two days of the cheesiest delights going on Saturday, November 10, and Sunday, November 11.

The weekend of indulgence and experiences promises to be the most important weekend of cheese Peterborough has ever seen, with the UK’s best cheese traders and street food vendors providing melted delights for you to try, taste, and buy.

Taste cheese from across the country and the world plus a great selection of craft beers and wines to match!

Tickets are available via cheesefestuk.com.