Peterborough groups share £1,740 payout from Co-op

Two projects are celebrating after sharing £1,740 in the latest payout from Central England Co-operative’s Community Dividend Fund.

The Yaxley Community Allotment will have a brand new poly tunnel to support its ongoing good work in the area thanks to a grant of £1,090.

Odette Pineger, from the community allotment, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the news of receiving this award from Central England Co-operative.

“It will pay for a much needed poly tunnel for our community allotment; not only for growing seeds in early spring, but to shelter from the wind and rain that blows across the fens.”

Players from ICA Sports Football Club will be running out in new kit after being awarded a £650 grant.

Central England Co-operative Chief Executive Martyn Cheatle said: “We are delighted that these great projects and good causes have been handed a grant for the fantastic work they do in the community.

“Community Dividend Fund grants like this showcase how being a member and continuing to support Central England Co-op helps us as a Society continue to invest and fund vital projects in the local area.”

Grants of between £100 and £5,000 are handed out every three months to a wide range of applicants.

People can apply for funding by visiting https://communities.centralengland.coop/