Peterborough gets a taste of Macho Mexicano as it pops up at The Lightbox

Pop-up pros Bread Meat Cheese will be making a welcome return to The Lightbox Café:Bar in Peterborough on Friday, October 12.

Always a popular event and a guaranteed sell-out, the chefs are bringing a three course Mexican street food menu to the Bridge Street venue.

BMC chef Claire Morgan, lived, worked and cooked in Tequila, Guadalajara and Puerta Vallarta. Calling upon typical “Nuevo Latino” inspiration, she has created an authentic street food menu packed with the vibrant fresh herbs, zingy spices and smoky flavours of the real Mexico.

The late, great American celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, said: “Mexico has the most misunderstood and underrated cuisine on earth,” so here is a chance to savour the real thing.

The menu kicks off with “Streetcorn”: grilled corn on the cob, scorched jalapeno and lime crema with feta cheese. Your main course will be “Taco de Pato”: Cantina spiced shredded duck, mango, and pickled red onion, sesame, lime, radish and cucumber salad, nachos and imported Valentina hot sauce on the side.

A vegetarian alternative of “Taco de Calabaza” with roasted squash, chard and pumpkin seed is available if pre-ordered at the time of booking. For dessert, the team are serving “Buenos Noches, Montezuma”: chocolate, tequila reposado, cinnamon, cayenne and orange mousse, the title a nod to the 16 th Century Aztec king who believed chocolate to be the Food of the Gods.

Tickets from The Lightbox on 01733 894444, priced at £20. Be aware though, at the time of going to press, considerably more than half the tickets have already been sold.

The following week (19th), BBQ Nights will be popping up at The Lightbox with its famous smoked meats. Bookings on 07919916529.