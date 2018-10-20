Peterborough funeral home’s ‘brilliance’ rewarded

The Fitzwilliam Street Funeral Home team accept their award from Head of HR Kellee Torr and Chief Executive Martyn Cheatle.
A team of Peterborough funeral directors have been handed a major award for their efforts in helping families say goodbye to a loved one.

Fitzwilliam Street Funeral Home is celebrating after scooping the Trading Team of the Year gong at Central England Co-operative’s Leading Brilliance Awards.

Lee Dillow, Area Manager for Central England Co-op, said: “I am really proud of my team, not only for scooping this award, but for being honoured for always making a difference for people at the toughest time in their lives.

“At Central England Co-op we are dedicated to supporting our families during difficult times by offering them the very best care and support from the first moment that we meet them – the team at Fitzwilliam Street Funeral Home personify this ethos.”

The team were handed their award at a special event held at the Hyatt Hotel, in Birmingham.

The awards are designed to celebrate outstanding achievement, service and commitment for colleagues at Central England Co-op