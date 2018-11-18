Peterborough folk dance group looks for new musicians

Peterborough-based dance and music group Pig Dyke Molly – which performs at the Whittlesea Straw Bear and other festivals all over the country, and abroad – needs new musicians.

The group is keen to talk to anyone who might be able to join the team of musicians, many of who have other commitments as well as Pig Dyke Molly, which means they can’t cover all events.

“We can work with most instruments and are open to different styles as long as we can together work to fit our dancing,” said member Tony Forster. “We are a friendly and sociable group, with ages from 9 to over 70, and lots of young enthusiastic dancers. We meet on a Monday night 8.15-10 in Peterborough, and some of us have a drink and chat after.”

Get in touch via www.pigdyke.co.uk