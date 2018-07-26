Peterborough chef’s Feast to celebrate Poland’s independence

Polish chef Damian Wawrzyniak celebrated his home country’s 100th anniversary of its independence with a special afternoon of food, drink and music at his Peterborough restaurant.

Damian hosted the event at his House of Feasts restaurant on Crowland Road, Eye Green, with guests including the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Peterborough and the Polish Ambassador in the UK Arkady Rzegocki.

“2018 is one of the most important years for people from Poland, celebrating the 100th anniversary of its independence and there have been events worldwide and I used the occasion to do something here.” he said.

“It was a great day with our special guests and people from the local community were able to enjoy a barbecue and be entertained by the winner of The Voice in Poland.”