Peterborough chef going out on a high as Parveen’s Indian Kitchen series ends

I cannot believe that my show - Parveen’s Indian Kitchen - has been on ITV on Sunday mornings for 10 weeks now (writes columnist Parveen The Spice Queen Ashraf)...Gosh, how time flies.

It only seems like a few weeks ago I was telling you that my show was about to start and here we are, with episode 10 just about to air. However, I feel that I am ending on an high as I will be showing you how to make the ever-popular saag aloo with freshly baked naan - just delicious!

Gajar Ka Halva

I have had so many messages of support and people are asking if the show will be repeated, or if I am filming a second series? Hmm, well - I can’t really talk about that, so all I am going to say is “watch this space”.

However, I can talk about what I usually talk about - food.

I have been teaching cooking for over 10 years and one of the things that still surprises people is how delicious homemade Asian desserts are. I catered a charity event in Stamford several years ago and a good friend of mine asked what I was making for dessert, I told her that I was doing a trio of desserts. Her response was: “I didn’t realise that there was even one decent dessert, let alone three!”

Well, the proof was in the pudding (pun definitely intended) as we had clean plates and bowls all round. So, I wanted to share a recipe of one of my favourite desserts, carrot halva or gajar ka halva which is sort of like a carrot fudge if you will. If you have never made an Indian dessert, then I urge you to give this one a go and it’s not too difficult to make, plus this has been confirmed by one of my youngest fans.

I received a heart-warming email from the mother of a talented young man called Adam (7). He was so inspired by the show that he made the carrot halva from scratch. His mother then sent me a video of the finished dish plus his very own recipe for keema naan. Adam’s dream is to be a Michelin star chef... Well Adam, I think you are well on your way!

If you want to be inspired join me for a Bollywood Banquet at Circles Bar and Kitchen in Market Deeping on Thursday, April 4. Contact 01778 237653 or email info@thesquarepub.co.uk. Ten per cent of the profits are going to Cancer research.

And don’t forget to watch the last episode of Parveen’s Indian Kitchen on Sunday ITV at 9:30am.