Peterborough care home’s summer ball raises £458 for Alzheimer’s Society

A care home charity ball has raised more than £400 for the Alzheimer’s Society.

The event at the Cherry Blossom Care Home in Warwick Road, to raise awareness of the organisation, had a Continental theme and there was entertainment by Nice n’ Easy, a vintage ‘Rat Pack’ singing trio.

Neighbours of the 80-bed care home were invited and a member of the Alzheimer’s Society also attended the event, and a raffle and ticket sales raised £458.

Pictured are (from left) Gary Sutcliffe (Community Fundraiser for Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire & Peterborough) and care home residents Mavis Williams, Jean Lugar, Cheryl Allen, and Cecelia Doodson.