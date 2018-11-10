Peterborough care home gifted bird feeder for garden

Residents at a Peterborough care home will now be able to relax and enjoy the wildlife after winning a bespoke bird feeder made by a city sculptor.

Kurt Lightfoot, who runs Orna-Metal UK, delivered the handmade piece to Florence House in Park Road, last week.

Gemma Curtis, from Florence House, said: “Mr Lightfoot wrote on Facebook that he wanted to donate a bird feeder to a care home that helped people suffering from dementia, so we applied and won.

“We were really pleased . It is now in the garden at the back so that residents can sit and watch the birds come and go from the dining room or from their bedrooms.

“Residents love being in the garden so it is something they can enjoy all year round.”