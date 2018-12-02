Peterborough care home cafe visit for city’s mayor

Care professionals from Peterborough visited Ashlynn Grange care home’s new café earlier this month with the Mayor of Peterborough, Councillor Chris Ash.

Christina Hartles, general manager, presented a cheque for £166.10 to Audrey Scotney from Macmillan, which was raised during the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning, held in September immediately after the completion of the new café.

Christina Hartles said “Thank you to everyone who has come today, it has been wonderful to put our new café to use and raise some money for MacMillan and give back to the local community.”

Ashlynn Grange care home, a part of Athena Care Homes (UK) Limited, provides residential, nursing and dementia care and employs a care team of more than 100 at Bretton Gate.