Peterborough businesswomen raise £17,100 for breast care unit at City Hospital

STAFF from the Breast Care Unit at Peterborough City Hospital gratefully accepted a cheque for £17,100 following a record-breaking ladies lunch.

Over 300 businesswomen from the Peterborough area tucked into a fundraising lunch recently in aid of breast cancer care – making the event its most successful to date.

Now in its fourth year, the sell-out lunch raised a record £17,100 to help provide specialist equipment for the Breast Care Unit at Peterborough City Hospital, currently not available within NHS budgets.

This makes the total raised to date by the lunches to almost £50,000.

The event was again organised by former breast cancer patient Carol Collier, as a way of thanking all those involved during her care journey.

The event was held at Holiday Inn West with guest speaker Brendan Cole, formerly from Strictly Come Dancing; music from Nicole Lawrence and a talk from Clare Hall, who works in the Breast Care Unit.

Heart FM breakfast show presenter Kev Lawrence hosted the event.

The Ladies Lunch sponsors were Buckles Solicitors LLP, Premier Kitchens & Bedrooms, Holiday Inn Peterborough West, The Larkfleet Group, Anne Corder Recruitment, The BGL Group and Ultimate Performance Lifestyle.