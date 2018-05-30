Peterborough boys Idolising Nova have European venues bouncing

Peterborough band Idolising Nova continue to go from strength-to-strength - and this time Jack, Kris and Kyle have had thousands of people across Europe jumping and singing along to their songs.

Idolising Nova supported The Vamps at sold-out shows in Amsterdam, Paris and Cologne in front of lively and adoring crowds of more than 3,000 each night.

Jack said: “The reaction that we got in each city was incredible. The crowds were clapping, jumping and singing along to our songs and we had hundreds of people asking us for pictures and autographs after the shows - it was all very surreal.”

It’s looking likely that this won’t be the only big achievement for the Peterborough based band as they start to make a name for themselves in the music industry, with high profile names and companies contacting them.

Jack said: “We’ve got some very exciting things in the pipeline and we’ve had some booking agents from some of the biggest booking agencies in the world contact us over the past month or two, so hopefully we’ll get some more opportunities like The Vamps tour in the near future.”

The boys are heading up north to St Helens this weekend to record a new single with Sugar House, the production duo who produced the Viola Beach album and have worked with Pale Waves, Larkins, Glass Caves and other successful bands.

“We’ve recorded and mixed everything ourselves in Kris’ bedroom up until this point, so we’re really looking forward to recording in a studio, especially with such great producers who have worked with bands that we love,” Jack said.

“The song we’ve written is very catchy, so hopefully we’ll have a big, radio quality track after this weekend and we can get some good radio play with it.”

Keep up to date with the boys on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (@IdolisingNova).