Peterborough art organisation to celebrate the centenary of the women’s vote

A series of workshops will take place in Peterborough as part of a mass participation artwork to mark the centenary of the Representation of the People Act, which gave British women the right to vote.

Metal, based at Chauffers Cottage in Peterborough, is one of 100 organisations working with women artists up and down the country in the lead up to the event - Processions - , as part of an public programme of creative workshops to create 100 centary banners.

One of the �hand and machine sewn capes with found sayings by Kate Genever and Katie Smith

The banner-making workshops will focus on text and textiles, echoing the practices of the women’s suffrage campaign. The banners made will represent and celebrate the diverse voices of women and girls from different backgrounds.

Processions is proudced by Artichoke, the UK’s largest producer of art in the public realm, as part of 14-18 NOW, the UK’s official arts programme for the First World War Centenary.

Helen Marriage, CEO of Artichoke said: “The 100th anniversary of the passing of legislation which made universal suffrage unstoppable is a moment both for celebration and reflection. Individuals and groups up and down the country, including Metal, will be at the heart of this UK-wide artwork. What they make and bring to their chosen procession on Sunday 10th of June will form part of a unique living portrait of women today.”

Metal have commissioned artists Kate Genever and Katie Smith to work with women including the Women’s Institute and Iqra Academy.

Workshops will take place on Wednesday evenings from March 14 to May 16 from 6.30 – 8.30pm at Chauffeurs Cottage, 1 St Peters Rd, Peterborough, PE1 1YX. Workshops are free. Participants need to attend the majority, but not all workshops.

For further details visit www.metalculture.com/projects/processions. If you are interested in joining the workshops contact Sarah on 01733 893 077 or at sarah@metalculture.com.